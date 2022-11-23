Mumbai weather update: Several areas see 'poor' air quality, Mazgaon dips to 'very poor' with AQI 317; temperature at 24.2°C | Representative Image

Mumbai woke up to a rather breezy Wednesday on November 23. The air quality of different areas in the city, and metropolitan region fluctuated between moderate and poor categories with Mazgaon recording AQI of 317 slipping into 'very poor' category.

The city’s overall AQI remained in the moderate category as it stood at 180 while the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 98 and 162 respectively.

The AQI of the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 161 yesterday.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The days in the city got colder because of the northerly winds blowing said the Indian Meteorological Department. The weather agency had forecasted a cold wave for parts of Maharashtra and said later that due to new weather system formation in Tamil Nadu, the temperatures may rise again.

The IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature in the city will rise to about 20°C and the maximum to 32°C with mainly clear sky for the next 24 hours.

The current temperature of the city is 24.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 48%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Mazgaon · 317 AQI · Very Poor

Andheri · 262 AQI · Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex · 219 AQI · Poor

Mulund · 246 AQI · Poor

Thane · 149 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 215.

Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing an AQI of 75. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 163 while Kolkata dipped to poor category from moderate with an AQI of 201. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 113 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 169. Delhi's AQI is 'poor' with the figure standing at 201 today.