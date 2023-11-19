Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Stands Moderate At 144; BKC, Malad & Mazagaon Worst Hit

Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Partially Cloudy Skies With Overall AQI At 144 In Moderate Category; BKC, Malad & Mazagaon Worst Hit |

Mumbai: The city woke up to partially skies with mildly cold breezes in the morning on Sunday. Mumbai has been witnessing smog-filled mornings with cloudy skies for past few weeks. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Sunday are likely to be between 22°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning was recorded at 23.2°C while the humidity was 83%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 144.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 169 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 125 AQI Moderate

Malad: 201 AQI Poor

BKC: 237 AQI Poor

Borivali: 157 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 208 AQI Poor

Worli: 105 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 150 AQI Moderate

