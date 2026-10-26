Mumbai Air Pollution: Minister Ashish Shelar Urges BMC To Halt Construction, Demolition Work Once A Week To Improve Air Quality

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar |

Mumbai: Cultural Affairs Minister and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar urged that BMC should suspend all construction and demolition activities across Mumbai for one day every week to curb rising air pollution, particularly ahead of winter.

Mumbai-Specific GRAP Sought

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Shelar also called for immediate measures to improve air quality, including a Mumbai-specific Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to trigger action as pollution levels worsen.

Shelar called for road washing with treated wastewater, mechanised night-time sweeping, prompt pothole repairs and timely restoration of roads after excavation.

Helpline To Report Pollution Violations

He also proposed a dedicated helpline and social media account to report waste burning, fires at dumping grounds and illegal construction debris disposal, with penalties for offenders and weekly action-taken reports. Anti-smog guns and mist sprayers should be deployed at pollution hotspots and major traffic junctions, he said.

The minister also urged the BMC to coordinate with Mumbai Traffic Police and the Regional Transport Office to act against smoke-emitting vehicles, intensify pollution-under-control (PUC) certificate checks and restrict heavy vehicles without valid certificates from entering the municipal area.

Air Quality Monitors At Construction Sites

He also called for faster installation of sensor-based air-quality monitors at construction sites and the conversion of the remaining 87 wood- and coal-fired bakeries to cleaner fuels.

"Industries in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region consume around two million tonnes of coal annually for energy and fuel. There should be low-interest loans, tax concessions and green energy funding to encourage a shift to cleaner fuels," Shelar said, adding that there is also need for incentives to accelerate the electrification of public and private transport vehicles, with participation from automobile manufacturers and private companies.

The minister also proposed meetings across all 26 BMC administrative wards involving citizens' groups, elected representatives and government departments to identify local pollution sources and develop solutions. Separate meetings with major industrial companies should seek technical and financial support for pollution-control efforts, he said.

He stressed that tackling air pollution requires immediate action, long-term planning and coordination among civic bodies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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