Civic bodies and infrastructure agencies across the MMR face stricter accountability for construction dust, road pollution and vehicle emissions | File Photo

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Ahead of the dry winter season, the Bombay High Court-appointed High Power Committee (HPC) has directed civic bodies and infrastructure agencies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to enforce strict, time-bound measures against air pollution.

Reviewing the preparedness of municipal corporations and district administrations, the committee—headed by former Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Amjad Sayed and former Bombay High Court judge Justice Anuja Prabhudessai—warned against relying on routine inspections and paperwork. Instead, it directed officials to pinpoint pollution sources and hold specific officers accountable for compliance.

“The review was not a routine compilation of enforcement statistics, inspections, notices, challans, Stop Work Notices, squads constituted, or meetings held,” the HPC noted, stressing the need for “actionable source-specific, location-specific, and officer-specific measures.”

Construction And Infrastructure Sites Under Scrutiny

Targeting major contributors such as construction dust, open burning, and waste dumping, the committee ordered municipal bodies to withhold construction permissions unless dust-suppression measures are in place. Furthermore, demolition and redevelopment approvals must now be linked to concrete plans for collecting, transporting, and disposing of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

The HPC also pulled up planning and infrastructure agencies for lapses at their own project sites, pointing to a compliance failure at an MMRDA site in Sewri where unused construction material was dumped despite prior warnings.

Emphasising that outsourcing work to contractors does not reduce institutional accountability, the committee ordered MMRDA, SRA, MHADA, CIDCO, and MIDC to designate officers to oversee specific project stretches.

Measures To Control Road And Vehicle Pollution

Addressing road dust, the panel observed that cleaning main carriageways alone fails to solve the problem if dust accumulates on service roads, footpaths, and unpaved margins, ordering authorities to extend mechanised sweeping, suction cleaning, and deep washing to these areas.

Similarly, to curb dust kicked up by heavy vehicles along major highways—especially near the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA)—agencies like NHAI, PWD, and MSRDC were told to pave or chemically stabilise road shoulders, or restrict traffic on those stretches.

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On vehicular emissions, the committee directed traffic police, transport departments, and RTOs to leverage AI-enabled CCTV cameras, PUCC 2.0 verification, and VAHAN data to penalise visibly polluting, overloaded, and uncovered vehicles.

Finally, civic bodies and police were asked to launch public awareness drives on permissible firecracker use ahead of Diwali to prevent seasonal air quality deterioration.

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