 Mumbai Air Pollution: City Wrapped In Smog As AQI Remains Moderate At 150; BKC Continues To Breathe Poorly
Mumbai Air Pollution: City Wrapped In Smog As AQI Remains Moderate At 150; BKC Continues To Breathe Poorly

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 24.8°C while the humidity was 70%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Mumbai Air Pollution: City's AQI Remains Moderate At 150; BKC Continues To Breathe Poorly |

Mumbai: The city woke up to smog-filled atmosphere in the morning on Saturday. Mumbai witnessed partially cloudy mornings for the past few days due to the deteriorating air quality in recent days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted clear partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Saturday are likely to be between 23°C to 29°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 24.8°C while the humidity was 70%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 150.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 129 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 118 AQI Moderate

Malad: 176 AQI Moderate

BKC: 240 AQI Poor

Borivali: 184 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 199 AQI Moderate

Worli: 111 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 102 AQI Moderate

