Mumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Fog In Air; Overall AQI 'Poor' At 139

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies with a noticeable layer of fog in the morning on Saturday (December 2). The 'maximum city' has been witnessing slightly cold mornings for the past few days with breezes throughout the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.
The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Saturday are likely to range between 24°C to 28°C.
Mumbai's temperature on Saturday (December 2) morning was recorded at 24°C while the humidity was 90%.
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 139.
For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai
Colaba - Poor - 142
Bandra - Poor - 158
Bandra East - Poor - 174
Bandra Kurla Complex - Poor - 156
Borivali East - Poor - 154
Borivali East MPCB - Poor- 144
Deonar - Poor - 151
Juhu - Poor- 173
Kurla - Moderate - 77
Mazgaon - Moderate - 53
Worli - Poor - 151