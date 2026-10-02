Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Unveils 2026 Action Plan, 10 Hotspots Per Ward, Stricter Construction Dust Checks; Worli Records Poorest AQI At 169 On Friday

BMC will intensify monitoring of construction dust, debris, waste burning and vehicular emissions as Mumbai enters the post-monsoon pollution season | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: As post-monsoon construction activities begin and the change in season leads to a lack of moisture in the air, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai is expected to plummet yet again.

Accordingly, the BMC has drawn up a comprehensive ‘Air Pollution Control and Enforcement Action Plan-2026’ to tackle pollution from major sources and step up enforcement against violations across the city.

Under the plan, at least 10 air pollution hotspots will be identified in every ward, with updated lists and maps prepared for regular monitoring. Major construction and redevelopment projects, infrastructure works, open waste-burning sites, debris dumping locations and traffic congestion points will be covered under the hotspot mapping exercise. A designated officer will be made responsible for monitoring each hotspot.

It will also take stringent steps against violators of the 28-point guidelines given for construction and demolition sites. While on an immediate basis, a post-monsoon deep-cleaning drive of major roads and junctions will begin.

In case the AQI at a monitoring station remains above 300 for three consecutive days, the plan provides for suspension of polluting activities within a 2-km radius of the station.

As of October 2, the AQI of Mumbai was at 110, a 31-point rise within 24 hours. As per the CPCB's Sameer App, some of the areas with the poorest AQI included Worli (169), Mazgaon (143), Navy Nagar-Colaba (142), Deonar (140) and Bhandup (125), among others. As per the app, as of Friday evening, only 19 monitoring stations out of a total of 30 in Mumbai were active.

Construction Sites Under Tighter Scrutiny

The civic body will enforce its existing 28-point guidelines at construction and demolition sites. Violating sites may face show-cause notices, stop-work orders and, where necessary, sealing action.

Each enforcement team has been directed to inspect at least two construction sites every day. Demolition sites will be required to have proper barricading, cover debris with tarpaulin or green cloth and carry out continuous misting to prevent dust emissions.

Post-Monsoon Deep-Cleaning Drive

To tackle accumulated mud, silt and dust after the monsoon, the BMC will undertake a Post-Monsoon Deep Cleaning Drive during the first two weeks of October. Major roads, medians, junctions and road edges will receive special attention, with recycled water or misting to be used wherever necessary.

Developers and contractors will also be responsible for maintaining adjoining roads based on the size of their projects. Projects up to 4,000 sq m will have to keep 100 metres of adjoining roads clean, those between 4,000 and 10,000 sq m will cover 200 metres, while projects exceeding 10,000 sq m will be responsible for cleaning roads extending up to 500 metres on either side.

Debris Transport To Be Tracked

Vehicles transporting construction and demolition waste will have to be fully covered and their wheels cleaned before entering public roads. The movement and disposal of debris will be monitored through the Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System (MDCTS).

The BMC has also directed that ready-mix concrete (RMC) vehicles must be operated in a manner that prevents concrete or other material from spilling onto roads.

Crackdown On Waste Burning, Polluting Vehicles

The civic body will intensify action against open burning of waste in vacant spaces. Ward-level marshals and CCTV surveillance will be used to identify violations.

Special Pollution Under Control (PUC) checks will also be conducted on major traffic routes and congestion-prone stretches. Vehicles emitting visible smoke will face action under the applicable rules.

Measures To Intensify When AQI Rises

The BMC will continuously monitor the AQI and implement measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) depending on the severity of pollution.

If the AQI crosses 200, additional measures such as intensive cleaning, road washing where required, water sprinkling, misting and stricter action against open waste burning will be undertaken.

If the AQI at a monitoring station remains above 300 for three consecutive days, the plan provides for suspension of polluting activities within a 2-km radius of the station.

The implementation of the action plan will be reviewed regularly at the ward level, with the civic administration instructed to take preventive and enforcement measures against major sources of air pollution.

The plan, issued under the guidance of Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, directs assistant commissioners of all administrative wards to ensure strict implementation of the measures.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Avinash Dhakane has directed civic officials to ensure necessary preventive and enforcement action against key pollution sources across Mumbai.

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