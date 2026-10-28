Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC To Crack Down On Construction Dust, Probe Suspicious AQI Readings; Green Diwali Campaign Planned

The BMC plans stricter construction-site inspections and pollution-control enforcement as concerns grow over Mumbai’s air quality | File Photo

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: The BMC has put developers on notice over construction dust and questionable air quality readings, warning of strict action against violations of pollution-control norms.

The civic body will intensify inspections at construction sites, verify the functioning of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring systems and initiate phased action against errant developers, including show-cause notices, stop-work orders and penalties.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed officials to step up inspections to ensure strict compliance with the BMC’s 28-point guidelines for curbing air pollution.

Officials have also been instructed to ensure that monitoring stations, sensors and related equipment across Mumbai remain operational and provide accurate readings.

“Our squads will inspect construction sites, and action will be taken if air quality monitoring systems record identical readings for three consecutive days, raising concerns about their functioning and the accuracy of the data,” a civic official said.

Suspicious AQI Readings Under Scanner

Complaints over suspicious AQI readings at construction sites have put Mumbai’s pollution-monitoring systems under the scanner. The BMC has received multiple complaints since October, with inspections uncovering discrepancies at several locations. Officials are yet to establish whether the irregularities stem from deliberate tampering or faulty equipment.

Of Mumbai’s 2,047 construction sites, around 1,700 have AQI monitoring sensors installed. Bhide has also directed departments to coordinate their efforts to improve Mumbai’s air quality, deploy advanced equipment for road cleaning and organise special cleanliness drives to control dust.

The renewed inspections will seek to ensure that developers comply with prescribed pollution-control measures at construction sites and on adjoining roads.

Restrictions On Firecrackers To Be Enforced

Meanwhile, Bhide has also directed ward officials to strictly enforce Bombay High Court restrictions on bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes, footpaths and in silence zones near schools, hospitals, government offices and courts.

She also called for awareness drives through local representatives and government and private schools to highlight the health risks of noise pollution, urging citizens to opt for green firecrackers.

Celebrities Considered For Green Diwali Campaign

With pollution concerns mounting, the BMC is considering cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, actor Swapnil Joshi and actress Dia Mirza as brand ambassadors to promote environmental awareness and Green Diwali.

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The proposed campaign will leverage social media to discourage excessive firecracker use and highlight the dangers of air and noise pollution. Discussions are ongoing, and formal appointments are yet to be announced, said a senior civic official.

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