Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop-Work Notices To 102 Bakeries For Failing To Shift To Clean Fuel

Mumbai, March 10: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued stop-work notices to 102 bakeries across Mumbai for failing to comply with a directive to switch to eco-friendly fuel systems. Although bakeries were given time to transition from traditional ovens to cleaner alternatives, many have yet to make the change.

Civic data shows partial transition to cleaner fuels

As per civic data, 354 authorised bakeries in Mumbai were using conventional fuels such as firewood, which contribute significantly to air pollution.

Of these, 175 bakeries have already switched to cleaner fuels like piped natural gas (PNG), while 69 are in the process of transitioning. Meanwhile, eight bakeries have been shut down for failing to comply with the directive.

"Since January 15, stop-work notices have been issued to 102 bakeries using conventional fuels like wood. Once they switch to cleaner fuels, inspections will be conducted and clearances granted for daily operations," an official said.

Directive part of city’s air pollution mitigation plan

According to the BMC's Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan, smoke and emissions from bakeries and eateries are a major contributor to the city’s air pollution, accounting for around 6% of Mumbai’s overall pollution. To curb this, bakery owners were directed to switch to cleaner fuels such as electricity or gas.

Following litigation, the court on January 9, 2025, ordered all bakeries to complete the transition to clean fuels by July 9, 2025. Despite two deadline extensions, bakery owners requested additional time during the August 22, 2025, hearing, but the court denied further relief, prompting the BMC to initiate enforcement action.

