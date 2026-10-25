Mumbai Air Pollution: BJP Corporator Swapna Mhatre Seeks Smoking Restrictions As Doctor Flags Respiratory Complaints

Civic representatives, a hospital official and residents have raised concerns over Mumbai’s air quality, pollution-control enforcement and the health effects of poor air | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: As Mumbai’s air quality raises concerns, BJP corporator Swapna Mhatre has called for stricter restrictions on smoking, arguing that its impact extends beyond the person smoking and affects people in the surrounding area.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Mhatre said smoking should be treated as a contributor to air pollution, alongside emissions from poorly maintained vehicles and garbage burning.

“Just as there are restrictions on spitting in public places, there should be similar restrictions on smoking in public spaces, along with strict fines for violators. Everybody should understand that smoking does not affect only the person who is smoking; the smoke also affects people around them,” Mhatre told FPJ.

Mhatre also pointed to emissions from old and scrapped vehicles that are not properly maintained, as well as the burning of garbage, as other sources contributing to pollution. Her remarks come amid growing concerns among residents over haze, reduced visibility and the impact of poor air quality on everyday life.

Doctor Flags Increase In Respiratory Complaints

Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama Hospital, told FPJ that the hospital has been witnessing an increase in cases of sore throat, upper respiratory tract infections, eye irritation and breathlessness. He said such complaints were also rising in the OPD.

Palve said air pollution is one of the major contributors to deaths from non-communicable diseases. He added that air pollution causes an estimated five to seven million deaths worldwide each year.

Palve identified the growing number of vehicles in Mumbai, construction activity in South Mumbai and the western suburbs, dust from cement and sand, festival celebrations and firecrackers as factors contributing to air pollution.

He said morning fog and pollution were making outdoor activities difficult, while severe heat persisted between 11 am and 4 pm. He advised people planning to walk or jog to consider going out in the evening and suggested that people in high-risk groups use an N95 or three-layer mask when stepping outdoors.

The doctor also expressed concern over respiratory complaints, including asthma-related issues and breathlessness among pregnant women. He urged people experiencing breathlessness to seek immediate medical attention rather than self-medicate, and advised patients with existing respiratory conditions to follow their prescribed treatment and consult their doctors.

UBT Corporator Questions BMC Enforcement

Meanwhile, Ankit Prabhu, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, alleged that the Mumbai Climate Action Plan, introduced by the BMC in 2021, was not being implemented effectively.

Prabhu told FPJ that construction sites were not consistently following pollution-control measures. He cited the requirement for CCTV surveillance at tyre-washing facilities, with camera-feed URLs to be shared with the BMC, and alleged that the system was not being implemented as required.

He also raised concerns over illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, saying it contributes to pollution. Prabhu called on the civic administration to take strict action against errant construction sites, including issuing show-cause notices and stop-work notices where warranted.

The corporator reiterated his demand for a statutory Environmental and Climate Change Committee within the BMC, which would hold monthly discussions involving environmental experts, elected representatives and civic officials to examine pollution-related issues and recommend corrective measures.

Mumbaikars Voice Concerns Over Air Quality

Speaking to FPJ at Marine Drive, Mumbaikars raised concerns over reduced visibility and the impact of pollution on their daily lives. One resident said buildings in the Walkeshwar area, previously visible from Marine Drive, had become harder to see amid the haze.

A resident from Navi Mumbai, who had visited Nariman Point with his friends, told FPJ that pollution was becoming a concern in the area as well, pointing to foul smells and calling for stricter enforcement of pollution-control measures.

He also remarked that while the haze might appear aesthetic in photographs, the health risks associated with poor air quality should not be overlooked. Residents also stressed the need to protect existing trees and green cover amid the city’s infrastructure expansion.

BMC’s Pollution-Control Measures Under Scrutiny

The BMC has announced a range of pollution-control measures, including 28-point guidelines for construction sites and 76 ward-level mitigation squads for inspections. According to the civic body, 3,166 construction sites have installed sensor-based air-quality monitors connected to a central dashboard.

Other measures include deep cleaning of roads, monitoring construction and demolition waste transportation, action against visibly polluting vehicles, surveillance at open-burning hotspots and encouraging bakeries to switch to cleaner fuels.

The BMC stated that Mumbai recorded 231 days in the ‘Good’ and ‘Satisfactory’ AQI categories as of October 22, 2026. It also cited an approximately 48% decline in PM10 concentration between 2017–18 and 2025–26, based on data from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s PRANA portal.

The Bombay High Court has also expressed serious concern over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality and questioned authorities over the enforcement of pollution-control measures.

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With calls for stricter smoking restrictions, concerns over construction-site compliance and a doctor warning of increasing respiratory complaints, the larger question remains whether the measures being taken will translate into cleaner air for Mumbaikars.

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