Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI Stands At 197 Falling In 'Moderate' Category After Marginal Dip; Malad, BKC & Worli Breathe Poor Air |

Mumbai: The city woke up to a haze-filled atmosphere in the morning on Wednesday. Mumbai has been reeling under high air pollution in recent days due to the use of fireworks during Diwali celebrations adding to other major reasons behind affecting the climate. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be between 26°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 27°C while the humidity was 83%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 197.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 175 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 121 AQI Moderate

Malad: 260 AQI Poor

BKC: 268 AQI Poor

Borivali: 199 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 196 AQI Moderate

Worli: 266 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 197 AQI Moderate

