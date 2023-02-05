Mumbai: Air Force staffer, 3 family members injured in road accident in Mahim

Accident | Representative Photo

A 37-year-old Air Force personnel and three members of his family were injured when their two-wheeler rammed into a car in suburban Mahim here on Saturday, police said.

The timely intervention of a traffic constable saved the life of the officer's 11-year-old daughter who sustained serious injuries in the accident, an official said.

Biswajeet Das, attached to Maritime Air Operation (MAO) in Marine Lines as non combat (enrolled), was travelling to Bandra with his wife and two children when a car in front of his motorcycle suddenly stopped on Reti Bunder bridge in Mahim, he said.

The two-wheeler rammed into the car, and the impact caused the girl to crash into the car through the glass, the official said.

Man, wife and son injured

The man suffered injuries to his spine and head, and his wife and seven-year-old son were also wounded, he said.

''When I reached the accident spot, I found the girl unconscious in a pool of blood. She had sustained serious injuries in her mouth. I lifted the child and took her to the hospital with the help of a motorcyclist," traffic constable Vikas Babar said.

The police have apprehended the accused driver, who had suddenly applied breaks, causing the accident, the police official added.

