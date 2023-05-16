Mumbai: AIMIM shows interest in joining MVA, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel says 'we shall think of it'

Imtiaz Jaleel | ANI

After NCP chief Sharad Pawar has indicated at the expansion of MVA, Imtiyaz Jaleel of the AIMIM has shown interest in becoming part of the opposition grand alliance. Prakash Ambedkar's VBA too can enter into a strategic alliance with the MVA.

“We have been hearing for a long time that if MIM contests elections that helps the BJP. I’ve been countering the argument saying that if you feel that the MIM is of any worth, it has any power, then why don’t you join hands with us. Make an offer to us, we shall think of it and we will come with you if we feel that the offer is worthy of consideration,” AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said while interacting with the media at Aurangabad on Monday.

Jaleel was reacting to NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement after the MVA meeting on Sunday that attempts would be made to bring all the opposition parties together and strengthen the MVA.

He, however, said that the secular parties like the Congress and the NCP have been trying to keep away Muslim leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi. “An alliance would be possible if they shed this duality in their act,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adv Prakash Ambedkar of Bharip Bahujan Mahansangh, who had tried to build a grand alliance of several small parties across the state under the banner of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) too has said that the alliance is open for discussions if the opposition unity is ensured.