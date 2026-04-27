Mumbai: 'AI Chatbot ‘MahaChatur’ To Offer Skills, Jobs, Entrepreneurship Support On 1 Platform,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis launches MahaChatur AI chatbot for youth employment and skills support | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, April 27: An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot developed by a Maharashtra government department will provide skill training, employment avenues, entrepreneurship support, and guidance to youth on a single platform, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Fadnavis calls initiative transformative

He called the AI chatbot, 'MahaChatur', a "transformative initiative" and noted it will make the transition from education to employment easier for young people while helping industries access skilled manpower quickly.

The chatbot, developed by the Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, is the first such initiative by any state government in the country, the CM said.

तरुणांमधील कौशल्य व उद्योजकतेला चालना देणे आणि त्यांना रोजगार मिळवून देण्यासाठी कौशल्य, रोजगार, उद्योजकता व नाविन्यता विभागाद्वारे एकात्मिक डिजिटल व्यासपीठ उपलब्ध करून देणाऱ्या ‘महा-चतुर एआय चॅटबॉट’च्या लोकार्पण कार्यक्रमातील संबोधन...



(‘महा-चतुर एआय चॅटबॉट’चे लोकार्पण | मुंबई… pic.twitter.com/sDw6K9PZLr — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 27, 2026

Launch event held in Mumbai

Fadnavis was speaking at the launch of the chatbot and the signing of multiple MoUs here.

Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, senior officials, diplomats, and representatives from industry and academic institutions were present at the event, an official release said.

Focus on youth and employment

Highlighting India's demographic advantage, Fadnavis said nearly 65 per cent of the population is below 35 years of age, and equipping this workforce with relevant skills is critical to economic growth.

He said the MahaChatur chatbot, a digital assistant built to converse with users, will act as a bridge between job-seeking youth and industry requirements.

One-stop digital platform

The AI-based platform will function as a one-stop solution, offering information on skill training, job opportunities, entrepreneurship guidance, application processes, assessments, and market linkages. It will be easily accessible through WhatsApp, enabling wider outreach, he stated.

The chief minister emphasised the initiative will be particularly useful for employment-oriented youth seeking guidance.

Strengthening skill ecosystem

He said efforts such as setting up centres of excellence, modernisation of ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes), increased participation of women in skill programmes, and global partnerships will help strengthen the skill ecosystem.

Lodha outlines wider vision

Speaking on the occasion, Lodha said the state government aims to bring together the unorganised skill sector on a single platform to strengthen Maharashtra's growth.

He noted that while AI may disrupt some jobs, it will also create new employment opportunities, and the Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department is working to connect youth from the state to global job markets.

Apprenticeship process streamlined

The department has also launched the chatbot to streamline apprenticeship processes under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the Maharashtra Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (MAPS). The platform enables registration in about 15 minutes, significantly reducing the earlier time of two to three days, Lodha maintained.

Data security and outreach

Developed in partnership with the Right Walk Foundation, 'MahaChatur' operates on government servers using open-source AI and ensures data security. It will provide end-to-end information -- from training to placement -- for both rural and urban youth, officials said.

MoUs signed with organisations

In the CM's presence, MoUs were signed with several organisations, including IPE Global Ltd, National Skill Training Institute, Mumbai, Shrimad Rajchandra Educational Trust, Shri Shri Rural Development Programme Trust, and UN Women for collaboration in areas such as women's skill training, data security, prison skill development, and youth employment initiatives, the release said.

Industry partners felicitated

Representatives of several industry partners, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and others, were felicitated for their contribution to skill development.

Six ITI students selected for apprenticeships in Germany were also honoured and presented offer letters at the event.

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Panel discussions held

Panel discussions on "Industry Leadership Dialogue" and "AI for Public Service Delivery" were held, focusing on emerging opportunities in skill development and AI-driven services.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve transparency, grievance redressal, and access to employment-linked services, the release said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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