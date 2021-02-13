Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express to get two-minute 'temporary halt' at Andheri till March 29

In addition, the departure time from Mumbai Central and arrival/departure time at Borivali station of train number 82901 have also been revised, and so has the arrival time of train number 82902 at Borivali.

According to a press note issued by Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the up Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will arrive at Andheri at 3:56 PM and will depart at 3:58 PM.

Similarly, the down Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will arrive at Andheri at 12:28 PM and will depart from the same at 12:30 PM.

The up Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express (Train number: 82901) will depart Mumbai Central at 3:45 PM instead of 3:50 PM, as notified earlier, and will arrive at Borivali on the revised time of 4:13/4:15 PM instead of 4:15/4:17 PM.

The down Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express (Train number: 82902) will arrive at Borivali on 12:12 PM instead of 12:13 PM.

Passengers have been requested to note down these changes, ahead of the resumption in services of the Tejas Express trains tomorrow.

Notably, it has been reported that the IRCTC will restart operations of the Tejas Express trains from February 14, on the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes. They had earlier once been restarted in October last year, but had to since be cancelled due to low occupancy. The authorities hope that now, with the coronavirus cases simmering down and vaccination picking up, travel activity will rise.

The Indian Railways is currently operating four pairs of Tejas Express services, which were introduced in the last three years.

Two of these, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Karmali Tejas Express and Chennai Egmore-Madurai Jn Tejas Express are being run by the Indian Railways.

While the other two Tejas trains, the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, are operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

It has also been announced that the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, India's first indigenously built semi-high train which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, will run as Tejas Express from February 15 to March 31. With its addition, the Railways will now operate three Tejas Express trains.