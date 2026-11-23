Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Steel Sheets Left On First Lane Near Charoti Raise Safety Concerns; Video Shows Traffic Squeezing Past | Screengrab

A stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Charoti in Palghar's Dahanu has come under scrutiny after a video surfaced showing steel sheets meant for divider work lying directly on the first lane, allegedly without adequate safety barricades or warning signs. The obstruction has raised concerns over commuter safety on the busy highway, where vehicles are seen navigating cautiously past the metal sheets.

The incident was reportedly recorded near Charoti, where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking divider installation work. According to reports, the steel sheets were spread across a stretch of approximately 300 to 400 metres, occupying a substantial portion of the lane.

Viral Video Shows Traffic Moving Along Metal Sheets

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The video shows several large metal sheets placed on the carriageway, leaving vehicles with limited space to pass. Traffic is seen slowing down as motorists carefully negotiate the obstructed stretch. The sheets could pose a serious hazard, particularly for two-wheelers and vehicles travelling at higher speeds.

However, the exact date and location of the recording have not been independently established. It is also unclear whether the sheets have since been removed or whether additional safety arrangements have been put in place. There has been no confirmed update on the matter from the authorities.

Charoti Stretch Has A History Of Serious Accidents

The incident has brought renewed attention to road safety on the Charoti stretch, which has witnessed fatal accidents in the past. On May 15, two people were killed and another seriously injured after a van carrying a consignment of silver plates worth crores crashed into a divider and collided with an oncoming trailer near Charoti bridge.

A van carrying silver overturned in #Palghar, silver worth over 17 crore rupees safe. Palghar:



A van carrying silver met with an accident on the #Mumbai-#Ahmedabad National Highway on Friday. The accident occurred on the Charoti flyover when the van, traveling from

1/5 pic.twitter.com/nnBbMBcUy7 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 15, 2026

According to Kasa police, the accident occurred around 6.25 am when the van was transporting 20 silver plates weighing approximately 600 kg from Mumbai to Vapi in Gujarat. The driver allegedly lost control, first hitting the divider on the Gujarat-bound carriageway before the vehicle veered onto the Mumbai-bound side and collided head-on with the trailer.

The van's occupants, custodian Aakash Jadhav (27) and armed guard Ramkrishna Tripathi (52), died on the spot. Driver Subhash Nikam (50) sustained injuries and was taken to a government hospital.

Police seized the silver consignment and sought documents from the Mumbai-based bullion company. Nikam was booked for alleged rash driving, causing death by negligence and grievously injuring others.

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