Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail: NSHRCL to plant 5,300 trees in lieu of 1,828

Mumbai: National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NSHRCL) has decided to plant over 5,300 trees in lieu of 1,828 trees to be felled for the 508 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

These trees affecting Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) work pertaining to an approach road, stacking yard, tower substation, tunnel shaft construction zone, muck pit, office set-up and batching plants on land bearing CTS numbers 51A and 1A in Vikhroli.

Cost of plantation of trees will be paid by the NHSRCL

“We are already in touch with the forest department of the country for the plantation of 5,300 trees, the cost of plantation of these trees will be paid by the NHSRCL,” said an official. When asked about the location of the plantation of the proposed trees, the official said it will be decided by the forest department.

According to the spokesperson of NHSRCL, a total of 1,687 trees will be affected in the 3.9252 hectare area of the plot located at Vikhroli. Apart from that, 141 trees will be transplanted. Plantation of these trees will be done through the forest department.

Out of 3.9 hectare plot, two hectare will be used for construction of traction substation and distribution substation, number of total trees in this area is 1243.

Similarly, in the construction zone, a tunnel shaft and ventilation building will be constructed in 1.9 hectare, total number of existing trees in this area is 585.

“It is worth noting that total 86.4% trees (1,579 nos) are less than 1 feet / 30 cm girth and 13% in the category of 1-2 feet (30-60 cm). Also, more than 67% of total trees (1,234) are of invasive non-native (exotic type) babul tree species which are generally used in livestock feed,” said spokesperson.

Earlier on April 3, 2023, Tree Authority of BMC invited suggestions and objections with regard to the proposed felling of 1,687 trees and transplantation of 141 for a high-speed railway project in Vikhroli East. The Tree Authority has appealed to citizens to send suggestions and objections by post or e-mail instead of approaching officials in person.