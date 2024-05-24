 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Over 76,000 Segments To Be Cast For 16 Km Long Tunnel Between BKC-Shilphata
Of the total length, 16 kilometers will be excavated using three Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), while the remaining 5 kilometers will be constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Over 76,000 Segments To Be Cast For 16 Km Long Tunnel Between BKC-Shilphata | File/ Representative Pic

Mumbai: A 21-kilometer tunnel is under construction between the Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. Of the total length, 16 kilometers will be excavated using three Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), while the remaining 5 kilometers will be constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

To construct the 16-kilometer section with TBMs, 76,940 segments will be cast to form 7,441 rings. Special ring segments are being cast for the tunnel lining, each ring comprising nine curved segments and one key segment, with each segment being 2 meters wide and 0.5 meters thick, a release issuedby the National High Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said.

High-strength M70 grade concrete is being used to ensure superior structural integrity and long-term durability. The casting and stacking yard, covering an area of 98,898 sqm (9.9 hectares) in Mahape, Thane district, Maharashtra, is currently being commissioned. The yard will feature nine sets of moulds, each containing ten pieces. Four sets of these moulds are already being installed on-site.

The yard is equipped with various cranes, gantries, and machines to automate and mechanize the casting operations, ensuring high-quality assurance during the casting and stacking of the segments. Additionally, the facility will include casting sheds, a stacking area, a batching plant, and a steam curing area.

