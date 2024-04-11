Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Gathers Momentum in Maharashtra; Check Details On Progress Here |

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, heralded as a transformative infrastructure project, has entered a significant phase of development in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts. Spearheaded by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), the commencement of work in this region marks a crucial milestone in the ambitious 508-km-long corridor project.

Pier foundation work has commenced at multiple locations and Casting yards are being developed for full span and segment casting of girders.

"The ongoing work, categorized under Package-C3, encompasses a stretch village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Geotechnical investigations spanning the entire 135 km from Shilphata to Zaroli are nearing completion, underscoring the meticulous planning and execution involved. Notably, construction has begun on two mountain tunnels, showcasing the project's commitment to overcoming geographical challenges" said an official.

Details On Works Completed

The work encompasses a diverse range of structures, including viaducts, bridges, and earth structures, totaling 135.45 km in length. "With 36 bridges and crossings, including crucial river crossings over Ulhas, Vaitarna, and Jagani rivers, the project underscores its comprehensive approach to connectivity" official added.

Read Also National High Speed Rail Corp To Install Advanced Wind Speed Monitoring System On Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

In addition to enhancing connectivity between Mumbai Ahmedabad, the project envisages the establishment of three bullet train stations at Thane, Virar, and Boisar, further bolstering regional accessibility. Furthermore, a groundbreaking feat is underway with the construction of India's first undersea tunnel, spanning 21 km between underground stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata. Utilizing advanced technologies, including three boring machines and the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), this endeavor epitomizes the project's pioneering spirit.

"The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor embodies India's vision for modern, sustainable infrastructure. As work gains momentum in Maharashtra, the project signifies not only enhanced connectivity but also a testament to the nation's engineering prowess and commitment to progress. With transformative benefits anticipated for both regional economies and commuters, the corridor heralds a new era of transportation excellence in the region" further added officials.