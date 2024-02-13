Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL's Thane Rolling Stock Depot Contract Finalised |

Mumbai: In a significant stride towards modernizing transportation infrastructure, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Monday sealed a contract with M/s Dineshchandra-DMRC JV for the design and construction of the Thane Rolling Stock Depot in Maharashtra, a pivotal component of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Corridor, commonly known as the Bullet Train Project.

Envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility, the Thane Rolling Stock Depot will span an expansive 55 hectares, earmarked for servicing and maintaining the high-speed train sets. The initial phase of construction will comprise 4 inspection lines and 10 stabling lines, with provisions for future expansion to 8 inspection lines and 31 stabling lines.

"The scope of work encompasses a range of activities, including civil works, inspection sheds, maintenance depots, and the crucial installation, testing, and commissioning of maintenance facilities. Notably, the design draws inspiration from the renowned Shinkansen depots in Japan, ensuring a foundation based on global best practices" said an official.

Various Machines Brought From Japan

A highlight of this collaboration is the procurement of 200 pieces of 40 types of depot machineries from Japan. These specialized equipment, conforming to Shinkansen standards, include advanced technologies such as bogie exchange machines, underfloor wheel re-profiling machines, ultrasonic flaw detectors, and a trainset washing plant, contributing to the high-efficiency maintenance of the cutting-edge train sets.

"The strategic positioning of Rolling Stock Depots at Sabarmati and Surat in Gujarat, along with Thane in Maharashtra, showcases meticulous planning. The deployment of Japanese expertise and experience, evident through the involvement of JICC, MLIT Japan, JICA, and the Embassy of Japan in India, underscores the global collaboration driving this project" said officials.

Read Also Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Takes Major Leap As NHSRCL Signs Contract For Electrification

On the occasion of the 8th Foundation Day ( 12th February ) celebration of NHSRCL, Managing Director Vivek Kumar Gupta emphasized the remarkable progress made in 2023. He expressed confidence in the continued cooperation with Japanese partners, the Ministry of Railways, contractors, workers, and the NHSRCL team, promising a relentless pursuit of progress with a focus on pace, safety, and quality.

Chairman and CEO Railway Board, Ministry of Railways, Jaya Varma Sinha, recognized the celebration not just as a reflection on the journey so far but as a testament to the unwavering spirit and hard work of the collaborative teams driving this transformative project.