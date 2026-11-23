Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project | File pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The congested area surrounding the upcoming Virar bullet train station could soon undergo a major transformation, with the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) proposing a 464-hectare planned township inspired by Japan's Sapporo city.

The project aims to replace haphazard urban growth with organised residential, commercial and transport infrastructure, making Virar the first civic body in Maharashtra to announce such a development plan around a bullet train station.

Details Of The Township

The township is being planned with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). VVCMC Commissioner Prithviraj BP stated that the draft Local Area Plan (LAP) had been approved by the civic body's general body and published to invite suggestions and objections from residents, reported Hindustan Times. The proposal was passed at a special general body meeting on November 11, 2026. It covers 464.21 hectares across More, Tulinj, Gokhivare, Bilalpada, Dhaniv and Virar.

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Residential development will occupy the largest share, with 176.85 hectares (38.10 per cent) earmarked for housing. Another 148 hectares (31.88 per cent) of existing forest land will be retained as green space. Transportation infrastructure will account for 59.36 hectares (12.79 per cent), while 38.20 hectares (8.23 per cent) will be reserved for commercial activities. The remaining area will include recreational spaces, water bodies, public and semi-public facilities and utilities.

Pod Taxi Connectivity, Green Spine On The Cards

A key feature of the proposed township is an Automatic Guideway Transit (AGT) system, similar to the pod taxi network proposed at Bandra-Kurla Complex. It is expected to improve connectivity around Virar station and link with the proposed Virar-Mira Road Metro corridor.

The layout also proposes a Central Green Spine that will serve as a gateway for passengers arriving at the bullet train station and a public space for residents. Inspired by Sapporo's integration of urban development with natural landscapes, the plan seeks to retain greenery around the two hills in the area.

Six-metre-wide green buffers have been proposed along nallahs to protect natural drainage channels and improve stormwater management. Officials have stressed the need for adequate drainage infrastructure given the region's heavy rainfall.

Civic Body To Deal With Illegal Buildings

Several existing illegal buildings and chawls fall within the planning zone. VVCMC officials said eligible occupants would be accommodated through cluster redevelopment schemes. Existing religious establishments, including temples and mosques, and reservations under the earlier Development Plan will also be retained wherever applicable.

The civic body has estimated the township's potential population based on the maximum permissible Floor Space Index (FSI), assuming an average residential dwelling size of 93 square metres and commercial occupancy of 15 square metres per person. A 70 per cent consumption factor has been applied to account for likely utilisation of the proposed development potential. According to the report quoting sources, the civic body had signed expressions of interest with major developers for the project.

Part Of Wider Bullet Train Station Development Plan

The Virar proposal is part of a broader effort to create planned urban centres around stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. Maharashtra has four stations which are Bandra-Kurla Complex, Thane, Virar and Boisar. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is planning townships around BKC and Boisar, while the Thane Municipal Corporation will oversee development around the Thane station, which is expected to have a predominantly commercial focus.

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