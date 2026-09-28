Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Gains Momentum: State’s First Steel Bridge Launched In Bhiwandi

A 1,405-tonne steel structure has been positioned over the Mumbai-Nashik Highway as part of the high-speed rail corridor | File Photo

Bhiwandi, September 28, 2026: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project has reached a significant engineering milestone in Maharashtra with the successful launch of a 100-metre-long steel bridge over the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Dive-Anjur village in Bhiwandi, Thane district. Weighing approximately 1,405 metric tonnes, the structure is the first steel bridge completed in Maharashtra for the bullet train corridor.

The massive steel structure was fabricated at a specialised facility in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, nearly 1,300 km from Bhiwandi. After fabrication, it was transported to Maharashtra using specialised heavy-duty trailers. The components were subsequently assembled at the project site before the entire structure was launched into its designated position.

The operation reflects the engineering and logistical capabilities being deployed for the country’s first high-speed rail corridor, particularly in manufacturing, transporting and assembling large steel structures across long distances.

Precision Fabrication And Quality Checks

The bridge was fabricated in accordance with approved designs, drawings and technical specifications. The manufacturing process included precision cutting, drilling, welding and painting of the steel components.

To ensure structural quality, the steel used in each production batch underwent ultrasonic testing. Welders and supervisors involved in the fabrication work were also certified by international welding experts.

At the Bhiwandi site, the approximately 100-metre-long structure was assembled on temporary trestles at a height of around 17.5 metres. The operation involved 22 skid arrangements and 54,076 Tor-Shear Type High Strength Bolts.

For long-term durability and vibration control, the bridge has been provided with a C5 protective painting system and elastomeric bearings.

Hydraulic Jacks Used For Launching

Once the assembly was completed, the massive structure was moved into its final position using two hollow jacks, each having a capacity of 150 metric tonnes.

Pre-tensioned Macalloy bars, along with an automatic mechanism, were used to pull and position the steel structure in a controlled manner. The launching operation was carried out during a night-time traffic block to minimise disruption to traffic on the busy highway.

The entire operation was executed in a phased manner, with safety and engineering requirements being closely followed during the movement and installation of the bridge.

28 Steel Bridges Planned

Steel bridges are being used at locations where long spans are required to cross highways, expressways, rivers and railway lines. A total of 28 steel bridges are planned along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

According to project details, 16 steel bridges have been completed so far. The Bhiwandi structure is the first steel bridge completed in Maharashtra under the project.

The bridge has a length of 100 metres, a height of 14 metres and a width of 14 metres. Its fabrication in Trichy and subsequent transportation to Bhiwandi underline the scale of the logistics involved in the project.

Engineering Milestone In Maharashtra

The successful launch of the bridge at Dive-Anjur marks an important construction milestone for the Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

From fabrication in Trichy to long-distance transportation, site assembly and controlled launching over a busy highway, the project involved multiple stages of precision engineering.

The operation also highlights the use of large-scale steel fabrication and construction capabilities for complex infrastructure projects in India. With the corridor passing through densely populated and heavily trafficked areas, such long-span structures are being deployed at critical locations to facilitate the high-speed rail alignment while minimising interference with existing road and rail infrastructure.

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Key Specifications

Length: 100 metres

Weight: 1,405 metric tonnes

Height: 14 metres

Width: 14 metres

Fabrication: Trichy, Tamil Nadu

Installation: Dive-Anjur, Bhiwandi, Thane

Distance from fabrication site: Around 1,300 km

Steel bridges planned: 28

Steel bridges completed: 16

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