 Mumbai: Ahluwalia Contracts win bid to redevelop CSMT at ₹1,800 crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Ahluwalia Contracts win bid to redevelop CSMT at ₹1,800 crore

Mumbai: Ahluwalia Contracts win bid to redevelop CSMT at ₹1,800 crore

Four companies were participated in the bids including Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Afcons Infrastructure, Ahluwalia Contracts, and Nagarjuna Construction.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
File Image

Ahluwalia Contracts was declared as the lowest bidder on Wednesday among 4 firms to redevelop Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Maharashtra.

Conferming the development, senior officer of CR said, "Ahluwalia Contracts win the bid, letter of intent (LOI) will be issued shortly. After that redevelopment process will start."

Earlier, Rail Land Development Authority had invited bids for the re-development of iconic Mumbai station, which is also a UNESCO listed world heritage site, after getting all necessary clearances from the heritage committee.

Read Also
Frequency of CSMT-Nagpur superfast increased from weekly to bi-weekly
article-image

Ahluwalia outbids three other companies

Four companies were participated in the bids including Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Afcons Infrastructure, Ahluwalia Contracts, and Nagarjuna Construction.

The re-development of CSMT station is amongst the government’s flagship projects that will amplify the heritage element of the station and boost tourism prospects.

₹1,800 crore re-development project

One of the main objectives of this upgrade is to provide commuters with a world-class travel experience.

The Rs 1,800 crore re-development project would be carried out without altering the heritage property. Mumbai station will be redeveloped using the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model.

The RLDA concluded the first pre-bid meeting for the redevelopment of CSMT in November and a second round of meetings were conducted in December.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 companies submit bids for CSMT redevelopment project
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Three Metro stations renamed on public demand

Mumbai: Three Metro stations renamed on public demand

2008 Malegaon Blast: Accused wants to shift case to Nashik court

2008 Malegaon Blast: Accused wants to shift case to Nashik court

1993 Suleman Bakery firing: Court does not allow doctor to read from documents in testimony

1993 Suleman Bakery firing: Court does not allow doctor to read from documents in testimony

Mumbai: Gang making fake education certificates busted

Mumbai: Gang making fake education certificates busted

Mumbai: Ahluwalia Contracts win bid to redevelop CSMT at ₹1,800 crore

Mumbai: Ahluwalia Contracts win bid to redevelop CSMT at ₹1,800 crore