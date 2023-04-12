Mumbai: Ahluwalia Contracts win bid to redevelop CSMT at ₹1,800 crore

File Image

Ahluwalia Contracts was declared as the lowest bidder on Wednesday among 4 firms to redevelop Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Maharashtra.

Conferming the development, senior officer of CR said, "Ahluwalia Contracts win the bid, letter of intent (LOI) will be issued shortly. After that redevelopment process will start."

Earlier, Rail Land Development Authority had invited bids for the re-development of iconic Mumbai station, which is also a UNESCO listed world heritage site, after getting all necessary clearances from the heritage committee.

Ahluwalia outbids three other companies

Four companies were participated in the bids including Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Afcons Infrastructure, Ahluwalia Contracts, and Nagarjuna Construction.

The re-development of CSMT station is amongst the government’s flagship projects that will amplify the heritage element of the station and boost tourism prospects.

₹1,800 crore re-development project

One of the main objectives of this upgrade is to provide commuters with a world-class travel experience.

The Rs 1,800 crore re-development project would be carried out without altering the heritage property. Mumbai station will be redeveloped using the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model.

The RLDA concluded the first pre-bid meeting for the redevelopment of CSMT in November and a second round of meetings were conducted in December.