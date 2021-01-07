Mumbai: Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, TMC to carry out dry run on Friday

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to carry out the dry run of COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, in one of the centres at Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

"Rosa Gardenia health centre in Thane has been selected as the centre to carry the dry run of COVID vaccination. Total 25 employees will be deployed at the centre, while carrying the dry run, in different time phase. The information about the beneficiaries of vaccination has been highlighted on the Co-win app," said a TMC official.

"A team of 100 medical helpers and officials has been prepared for the distribution of vaccine in its first phase. This drive is scheduled to be completed within 132 days covering two phases," added the official.

A list of total 23 crore beneficiaries in nation, 51 lakh in Maharashtra and 6.60 lakh in Thane, has been prepared. Following the all the preparation of the vaccine distribution has now completed by the TMC, following the state government's guidelines.

The vaccines will be provided into two phases, to medical helpers, frontline workers and to the citizens above the age of 50 years, informed official.