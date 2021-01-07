Transportation of COVID-19 vaccine likely to begin today or tomorrow

Transportation of COVID-19 vaccine module has been finalised by the Government of India. The government sources indicated Pune will be the central hub from where the distribution of vaccine will take place.

"For northern India, Delhi and Karnal will be made mini-hubs. For the eastern region, Kolkata and Guwahati will be the mini-hub for distribution. Guwahati will also be a nodal point for the Northeast. Chennai and Hyderabad will be the designated points for southern India," sources told news agency ANI.

An internal meeting with several stakeholders and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Health Ministry with Cargo and airport operators has already taken place regarding the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines across the nation.

The development comes ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine dry run in all states across the country on 8 January.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday met the health ministers of states and Union Territories to guide them on conducting the dry run.

The Central government is gearing up for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country. As a simulation of actual execution, another round of dry run will now be conducted in all 700 plus districts of all states and UTs, except Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on Friday.

Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run including a public health facility like a District Hospital or Medical College, private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites.

The mock drill will familiarise the state, district, block and hospital level officers on all aspects of Covid-19 roll out. This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation and to provide confidence to the programme managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive.

(Inputs from ANI)