Mumbai: After Union minister Narayan Rane gets bail, police deployed outside his Juhu residence - See Pics

Several police personnel were deployed outside Union Minister Narayan Rane's Juhu residence in Mumbai after he was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The bail was sanctioned hours after his arrest over remarks against state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The court has now ordered the Union Minister to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13.

It has also cautioned Rane not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future. The bail has been granted on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000, as per sources.

Police stand guard outside Narayan Rane's residence after he was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district | ANI

Rane was sent to judicial custody earlier on Tuesday after he was produced before the Magistrate Court in Mahad in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

He was arrested in Ratnagiri district after FIRs were filed against him.He had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

Shiv Sena leaders strongly condemned Rane's remarks. Party leader Vinayak Raut sought his removal from the union cabinet.

FIRs were registered against Rane at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said a case has been registered under sections 153 and 505 of IPC at Chaturshringi police station and an investigation is being held.Police detained Rane in Ratnagiri and he has been handed over to Mahad Police.

Rane had earlier in the day moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIRs against him.

Earlier yesterday, Shiv Sena workers clashed with state BJP workers outside Union Minister Narayan Rane's residence at Juhu after the latter's remarks about slapping Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai Police resorted to mild caning against protesters at Juhu as thousands of Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party workers staged vociferous eye-ball protests in Mumbai and all over Maharashtra flaying Union Minister Narayan Rane's 'slap' slur against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was made Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers last month.

Rane is in Maharashtra to take part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He made controversial remarks against Thackeray in Raigad.

Mumbai Police have registered a total of 42 FIRs in connection with Rane's Jan Ashirvaad Yatra.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:02 AM IST