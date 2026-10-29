Mumbai: After Sion ROB Reopening, Dharavi Bridge Near Sion Hospital Set For Demolition After Diwali | Google Maps

Mumbai: Days after the reopening of the Sion Road Overbridge (ROB), another key railway crossing in central Mumbai is set to shut down, with the Dharavi Road Overbridge, also known as the Sion Hospital Bridge, scheduled for demolition after Diwali 2026. The demolition is linked to the planned construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla.

Closure Planned After Festive Rush

The closure is expected to take place after the festive rush, according to a report by Lokmat Times, subject to finalisation of traffic diversions and the necessary clearances from the authorities. The bridge is an important local connector, and its shutdown is likely to affect motorists travelling between Dharavi, Sion and adjoining areas.

As part of the proposed reconstruction, Central Railway will undertake the portion of the new bridge spanning the railway tracks, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be responsible for constructing the approach roads. Authorities are also expected to make arrangements for pedestrians, including ensuring access through foot-over bridges or other suitable facilities, before completely stopping vehicular movement.

The demolition is part of the wider railway infrastructure plan to introduce the fifth and sixth lines between CSMT and Kurla under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-II (MUTP-2). The additional lines are intended to expand railway capacity on one of Mumbai's busiest suburban corridors.

Sion Bridge Opened For Public After 2 Years

The development comes shortly after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the reconstructed Sion ROB on October 22, restoring a crucial east-west connection after an extended closure. The bridge's reopening brought relief to commuters who had been forced to take alternative routes for nearly two years.

During the closure, motorists frequently relied on the congested 90 Feet Road, facing longer journeys and difficulties in reaching destinations, including during emergencies. Residents welcomed the reopening, hoping it would reduce travel time and fuel expenses, while also raising concerns about pedestrian safety and demanding dedicated walking pathways, particularly for schoolchildren.

With the Dharavi ROB now facing a similar shutdown, the timing and execution of traffic diversions, along with arrangements for pedestrians and also patients visiting the Sion Hospital, will be crucial to minimising inconvenience to residents and daily commuters.

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