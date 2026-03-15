Mumbai: After Nearly Four Decades, Session Court Acquits Man In 1987 Sakinaka Attack Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: Nearly four decades after a knife attack case was registered in Sakinaka, a sessions court has acquitted a 58-year-old Mumbai resident who had been accused of being part of the group involved in the assault. The court cited the absence of convincing evidence while clearing the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit A. Laulkar acquitted Nasir Ibrahim Dadan of charges of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt. The case had remained pending for nearly 37 years, during which several key witnesses either passed away or could not be traced.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on September 30, 1987, when a group of accused persons allegedly attacked Manor Naidu with a knife in Sakinaka. The group was also accused of assaulting two others, identified as Sayyed Amir and Shankar Tayde, leaving them seriously injured. Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) the following day and subsequently filed a chargesheet in 1988.

Despite this, the trial began only decades later. During the long pendency of the case, two of the accused died, while another remained absconding for several years before eventually being arrested. Charges in the matter were framed only in August 2025, and the trial commenced in February 2026.

In its judgment delivered on Friday, the court observed that the prosecution’s case had weakened significantly because it failed to produce crucial witnesses. During the trial, only one witness, police constable Amit Chowdhary, was examined, and his testimony did not support the prosecution’s version, reported HT.

The court noted that Chowdhary’s evidence was largely based on hearsay. It emphasised that in a case involving allegations of attempted murder, the testimony of the injured victims and the complainant was essential, but the prosecution failed to secure their presence before the court.

The judge further pointed out that other important evidence had not been proved during the trial. Medical reports and forensic material were not formally exhibited, and the investigating officer was also not examined.

In view of these shortcomings, the court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

“Material ingredients of offence posed against the accused are not proved beyond all probable doubts… no offence can be legally sustained without any credible evidence against the accused.”

The court subsequently acquitted Dadan and cancelled his bail bonds. It also disposed of the case against the absconding accused, noting that there was “not much evidence” to justify continuing the proceedings.

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