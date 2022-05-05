Mumbai: After introduction of new fare for AC locals, Mumbaikar's give good response

Air-conditioned local trains get an overall good response on the first day of introduction of new fare structure for single journeys i.e. card tickets.

On Thursday till 2 pm 2543 passengers used air conditioned local trains of central railway. Similarly 2681 passengers used AC locals of WRs till 2 pm on Thursday.

Earlier railways had announced up to 50 percent reduction in the fare of single journey ( card tickets) of AC local as well as for the first class of non air conditioned locals, which came into effect from Thursday i.e. on 5th May 2022.

Confirming the development CPRO , CR, Shivaji Sutar said, "Overall response is good, our daily average was 1792 passengers per day before implementation of revised fare structure of card ticket of AC local. After implementation of revised fare of card tickets, the number of users of AC local went up to 2543 in just 14 hours i.e. up to 2 pm."

Similarly WR officials are also happy with the increase in the users of AC local passengers . " In the months of April, the daily average number of AC local train users was 2265. On Thursday till 2 pm numbers AC local train users were 2681, over 400 more than the daily average users of April 2022."

Apart from AC local, in non AC first class number of passengers also increased. "As per our information sale, first class card tickets also increased on Thursday as compared to Wednesday," said an officer of CR adding that we are hoping that reduction in the price of card ticket of AC local as well as non AC first class will attract car users and result in load on road traffic will reduce in future.

Passengers associations also praised the reduction in price of card tickets and demanded introduction of more AC services on both routes.

Shailesh Goyal, residents of Bhayender, who travels between Bhayandar to Churchgate by AC local on Thursday said " On Thursday during morning rush hours my train was fully packed."

Similarly, a frequent traveler of AC local of Central railway said, "On Thursday morning Kalyan-CSMT AC local was fully packed at Dombivali itself, many passengers who boarded beyond Dombivli were forced to travel in standing position till Dadar."

