Mumbai: 50% AC local fare cut to come in effect from today

The 50 per cent cut in the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be applicable from today.
The Railways hope that this move will help increase the number of passengers on AC locals and in the first-class sections of non-AC trains too.
Single-journey fares for first class on non-AC local trains in suburban sections have also been rationalized. However, there will be no change in the season ticket basic fare for both, AC and first-class non-AC categories.
All other existing terms and conditions applicable for AC ordinary services running over the suburban section shall remain the same.
POINT-TO-POINT REVISED FARES FOR SELECT CR, WR STATIONS
Revised single journey fares (card tickets) for AC local trains applicable from May 5, 2022:
CSMT-Dadar: Rs 35
CSMT-Kurla/ Ghatkopar: Rs 70
CSMT-Thane: Rs 95
CSMT-Diva: Rs 100
CSMT-Dombivli/ Kalyan: Rs 105
CSMT-Titwala: Rs 115
CSMT-Badlapur: Rs 120
Churchgate-Mumbai Central: Rs 35
Churchgate-Dadar/ Bandra: Rs 50
Churchgate-Andheri: Rs 70
Churchgate-Borivli: Rs 95
Churchgate-Bhayandar: Rs 100
Churchgate-Vasai Road: Rs 105
Churchgate-Nalasopara/ Virar: Rs 115
Revised single journey fares (card tickets) for non-AC first class, applicable from May 5, 2022:
CSMT-Dadar: Rs 25
CSMT-Kurla/ Ghatkopar: Rs 60
CSMT-Thane: Rs 85
CSMT-Diva: Rs 90
CSMT-Dombivli: Rs 95
CSMT-Kalyan: Rs 100
CSMT-Titwala: Rs 105
CSMT-Badlapur: Rs 105
Churchgate-Mumbai Central: Rs 25
Churchgate-Dadar/ Bandra: Rs 40
Churchgate-Andheri: Rs 60
Churchgate-Borivli: Rs 85
Churchgate-Bhayandar: 90
Churchgate-Vasai Road/ Virar: Rs 100
ALSO READEx-Mumbai mayor Pednekar targets Raj Thackeray, says he has 'heartburn' as cousin Uddhav became CM
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)