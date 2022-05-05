Mumbai: 50% AC local fare cut to come in effect from today

The 50 per cent cut in the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be applicable from today.

The Railways hope that this move will help increase the number of passengers on AC locals and in the first-class sections of non-AC trains too.

Single-journey fares for first class on non-AC local trains in suburban sections have also been rationalized. However, there will be no change in the season ticket basic fare for both, AC and first-class non-AC categories.

All other existing terms and conditions applicable for AC ordinary services running over the suburban section shall remain the same.

POINT-TO-POINT REVISED FARES FOR SELECT CR, WR STATIONS

Revised single journey fares (card tickets) for AC local trains applicable from May 5, 2022:

CSMT-Dadar: Rs 35

CSMT-Kurla/ Ghatkopar: Rs 70

CSMT-Thane: Rs 95

CSMT-Diva: Rs 100

CSMT-Dombivli/ Kalyan: Rs 105

CSMT-Titwala: Rs 115

CSMT-Badlapur: Rs 120

Churchgate-Mumbai Central: Rs 35

Churchgate-Dadar/ Bandra: Rs 50

Churchgate-Andheri: Rs 70

Churchgate-Borivli: Rs 95

Churchgate-Bhayandar: Rs 100

Churchgate-Vasai Road: Rs 105

Churchgate-Nalasopara/ Virar: Rs 115

Revised single journey fares (card tickets) for non-AC first class, applicable from May 5, 2022:

CSMT-Dadar: Rs 25

CSMT-Kurla/ Ghatkopar: Rs 60

CSMT-Thane: Rs 85

CSMT-Diva: Rs 90

CSMT-Dombivli: Rs 95

CSMT-Kalyan: Rs 100

CSMT-Titwala: Rs 105

CSMT-Badlapur: Rs 105

Churchgate-Mumbai Central: Rs 25

Churchgate-Dadar/ Bandra: Rs 40

Churchgate-Andheri: Rs 60

Churchgate-Borivli: Rs 85

Churchgate-Bhayandar: 90

Churchgate-Vasai Road/ Virar: Rs 100

