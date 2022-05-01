Mumbai: After initial hiccups, metro 2A&7 generates over Rs 1 cr revenue in one month

After commencing operations from April 2, the newly-built Metro lines 2A and 7 have earned a whopping Rs 1.58 crore revenue in the past 26 days, while the average ridership hovers around 25,000 per day, stated the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which is managing the operation and maintenance of these metros.

After the inauguration of this 20-km-long stretch on Gudi Padwa, the ridership on these lines dropped significantly, raising worries over the sustenance of these modern rails. However, the senior officials concerned with these metros had brushed away the decline, labelling it as no cause of concern, which rings true now.

Speaking to the FPJ, MMMOCL managing director, D K Sharma, said, "We are running 154 services every day as per the schedule. Our punctuality in services is now also good. The trains are running on time." He also pointed out that the technical glitches, including the platform screen door synchronisation, which arose in the initial days have been addressed now.

The fare on these lines ranges between Rs 20 and Rs 40. The commuters travelling for 3 km pay Rs 10 whereas the fares increase in the band of 3-12km (Rs 20), 12-18km (Rs 30), 18-24km (Rs 40), 24-30km (Rs 50) and 30-36km (Rs 60).

Once fully operational, these metro lines running from Western Express Highway and Link Road to Dahisar East and DN Nagar to Dahisar are expected to provide a major relief to commuters.

Both lines are expected to cater to 11.37 lakh passengers daily by 2031. Earlier, MMRDA commissioner, SVR Srinivas, announced that the rest of the stretch is expected to open to the public before August 15 of this year.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:57 AM IST