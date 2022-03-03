Mumbai: After BJP's objection, BMC scraps additional provision of Rs 650 crore in budget

Taking a serious cognisance of BJP’s objection regarding last minute additional provision of Rs 650 crore in BMC’s budget, the civic body Committee scrapped it. The Standing Committee chairman had announced that additional changes would be made to the budget and the BJP had taken a strong objection and wrote to the Commissioner against it.

BJP had raised several questions as to what was the need for the changes at this stage when the BMC would soon have delimitation and new corporators would be elected. So, it is the right of the new house to take decision regarding modification in the budget. BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde wrote a letter to the Commissioner asking him to scrap the proposed modifications.

BMC’s budget for the year 2022-23 was presented on February 3, 2022 before the Standing Committee. It was then clarified that additional provision of funds was made at the Committee level.

The election for the civic body is yet to be declared, hence, it would get dissolved on March 7. The delimitation process for the BMC wards before the election is also incomplete. “In such a situation how did the additional provision of Rs 650 crore was made in the budget and for which work? Who recommended these works? Making such a provision without listing the works is nothing but exploiting taxpayers’ money,” Prabhakar Shinde said. These provisions are made for the benefit of the certain contractors, he had alleged in the letter.

“We will not allow any corruption in BMC. BJP always works for the welfare of the Mumbaikars,” Shinde said.

Yashwant Jadhav, Chairman of Shivsena led Standing Committee said " administration has made Rs.650 cr. Provisions for corporators. so they can do work of their constituencies. But elections are about to come. New corporators may join to BMC. considering future difficulties, we have decided to keep this money as it is and will think over it once new members join to us"

Thursday, March 03, 2022