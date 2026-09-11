Mumbai: After Bhiwandi, MRVC Plans All-Weather Subways At Trespassing-Prone Stretches |

Mumbai: After successfully commissioning an all-weather subway near Bhiwandi Road, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is planning similar facilities at three to four locations identified as vulnerable to frequent trespassing and fatalities. The proposed stretches include Thane-Dighe, Sanpada carshed and Titwala-Khadavli. The initiative aims to provide safer alternatives to crossing railway tracks and reduce trespassing-related deaths.

The proposed facilities are at the planning stage. While three locations have been identified, MRVC has not yet specified the fourth location. The exact design and dimensions of the new subways are also yet to be finalised. The Bhiwandi project, however, provides a model for the proposed all-weather crossings.

The subway near Bhiwandi Road station was constructed beneath seven operational railway lines on the Panvel–Vasai Road section without disrupting train operations. Four large precast reinforced concrete segments were installed below the live tracks using hydraulic pushing technology.

The facility has multiple waterproofing layers and protective membranes to prevent water ingress. It is designed to withstand heavy freight traffic, including loading standards applicable to the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Covered approaches, lighting, ventilation and drainage have also been provided.

The Bhiwandi subway allows pedestrians and two-wheelers to cross safely and is expected to reduce unsafe movement across the tracks while improving local connectivity.

MRVC's plan to replicate the all-weather crossing concept at vulnerable stretches is aimed at addressing both safety and connectivity. The final locations, technical specifications and execution plans will be determined after further assessment of the identified sites.

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