Mumbai: After being allegedly manhandled by former legislator, BMC officer Makrand Dagadkhair seeks police protection

A day after registering an FIR against former Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Yusuf Abrahani for allegedly assaulting him, Makrand Dagadkhair, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assistant municipal commissioner (E ward) has now sought police protection, citing that he fears for his own and his family's safety.

Dagadkhair alleged that Abrahani threatened him and his colleagues to break into the E ward office with a mob of 200 people and shut the office. According to Dagadkhair, Abrahani allegedly manhandled him, hereafter, objecting to the stop work notices issued at Kamathipura in central Mumbai on Thursday. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against him.

The incident took place in the afternoon inside his cabin at the E-ward office at Byculla, Dagadkhair said. As per the complaint, the former legislator went to Assistant Commissioner Makarand Dagadkhair's office around 3 pm and objected to the stop work notices issued in Kamathipura. In the process, he threatened and abused Dagadkhair and also held his collar.

"He intimidated me and said we will see how you take rounds in the ward and how you work. We will ensure that you will be trapped in an anti-corruption case soon. Despite explaining the situation and case, he threatened me and grabbed my collar. I immediately reported the matter to my senior officials and headed to the Agripada police station," Dagadkhair said.

The FIR against him was registered at Agripada police station under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), he said, adding that a probe is underway. However, on Friday, Dagadkhair wrote to the chief minister of Maharashtra and even to the commissioner of Mumbai police to provide him with police protection.

A senior IPS officer, requesting anonymity, said that while no arrest has been made in connection with the case, they are investigating the matter. When asked about the request for police protection sought by the assistant municipal commissioner, the officer refused to comment and said, "it is an internal matter."