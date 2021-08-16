Mumbai: After April 11, city records less than 200 cases on Mon

The city recorded less than 200 Covid cases for the first time in the last 15 months. On Monday, the city reported 190 new infections, which is the lowest single-day cases since April 11, 2020, when 189 cases were reported.

The total count in the city stands at 7,39,526. Three people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 15,992.

Meanwhile, the state also witnessed a drop in daily cases on Monday, with 4,145 new infections and 100 fatalities being reported. The total count is 63,96,805, with 1,35,139 deaths so far. The recovery rate touched 96.86%, with 61,95,744 patients recovered.

The state’s overall case fatality rate stands at 2.11%. In the first wave, the case fatality rate in the state was 2.7%. For every 100 positive cases, Maharashtra witnessed around three deaths. In the second wave, the fatality rate fell to 0.71%.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:19 PM IST