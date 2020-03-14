Mumbai: After a year-long delay, work on Andheri's bridge to start

i

After more than a year long delay, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon start work on rebuilding the GK Gokhale road bridge in Andheri. While the project has been approved by the civic standing committee, the civic body is in the process of giving work order for first pulling down the exiting structure and building a new bridge at the estimated cost of Rs 103 crore.

The pedestrian section of the bridge, which is a key east-west connector for Andheri, connecting SV Road with NS Phadke Marg, had collapsed on July 3, 2018. Debris from the bridge had fallen on the railway tracks and killed two people, injuring several others. The total work, including demolition of the old bridge and reconstruction of the new one, will take 18 months to complete.