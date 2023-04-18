 Mumbai: Afghan national held with fake Indian passport
The fraudulent document was detected by police constable Uday Shinde at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Representative pic

The Sahar police have arrested an Afghan national travelling to Dubai with a forged Indian passport. The man came to India on a medical visa in 2017. The fraudulent document was detected by police constable Uday Shinde at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday.

The passenger, Bali Khan, was to board a flight to Dubai. His passport was issued from the Patna passport office. Shinde found Khan’s physical stature and manner of speaking different from Indian nationals and reported it to his wing in-charge. On questioning, it was revealed that Khan’s actual name is Wali Khan Afghan. The 48-year-old is a citizen of Afghanistan and came to Delhi in December 2017, returning in November 2018.

Later, he visited India again with a forged document made in Patna. He was now travelling to Dubai on a tourist visa. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

