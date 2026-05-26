Mumbai Advocate Challenges Proposed Ban On Bakri Eid Qurbani In Housing Societies, Warns Of High Court Move

A legal representation urges Mumbai civic authorities to reconsider proposed restrictions on Bakri Eid Qurbani and adopt a regulated framework instead | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 26: A legal representation has been filed before the Mayor of Mumbai, objecting to a proposed blanket ban on Bakri Eid Qurbani within housing societies, chawls and residential complexes across the city.

The legal notice, issued by advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, challenges a civic communication dated 24 May 2026, arguing that a sweeping, indiscriminate prohibition on a recognised religious practice stands as arbitrary, disproportionate and legally vulnerable under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution of India, which guarantee equality, the right to life and freedom of religion.

Existing framework cited in legal notice

According to the notice, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) already possesses a robust, regulated framework for managing Bakri Eid permissions. This existing structure operates via designated locations, ward-level supervision and online permission channels, including the MyBMC portal.

Historically, regulated Qurbani arrangements have been permitted within approved premises and specific common areas of housing societies, provided they comply with sanitation norms, municipal licensing and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Shaikh contended that replacing an established, structured permission mechanism with a total ban—without any proportionality analysis or public consultation—violates basic constitutional tenets of fairness and non-discrimination.

The notice highlights that the Bombay High Court has consistently favoured strict regulation, hygiene and supervision over outright, indiscriminate bans.

White Paper proposals highlighted

Furthermore, the legal notice draws attention to the "Mumbai Qurbani Permission White Paper" submitted by Adv. Shaikh on 21 May 2026. The paper outlines comprehensive policy proposals, including uniform year-round regulatory guidelines, single-window permissions, strict veterinary and sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and a transparent grievance redressal mechanism.

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The representation has urged the civic administration to reconsider the restriction and instead engage in consultation regarding the White Paper. Served as a preventive legal objection, the notice said that if no corrective action is taken, appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated before the Bombay High Court to quash the proposed ban.

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