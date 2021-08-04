Mumbai: Admission to degree colleges begins, 1st merit list on Aug 17

Students seeking admissions to first year (FY) undergraduate (UG) degree programmes in colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) need to register on https://mum.digitaluniversity.ac and fill the details under the Mumbai University pre-admission online registration 2021-22 tab. This is mandatory as students need to select specific courses and degree colleges through MU to complete their admission.

A day after the HSC results were declared, the MU released a circular with the schedule for pre-admission registration for the academic year 2021-22. Students can complete the pre admission enrolment process from August 5 till 1pm on August 14. The in-house and minority quota admissions will be completed simultaneously.

Following which, the first merit list will be declared at 11am on August 17, while the second list will be at 7 pm on August 25. The third merit list will be announced at 7 pm on August 30, as per the schedule released by MU. The varsity stated that after each merit list, students will get four to five working days to complete online verification of documents, payment of fees and submit undertaking forms.

Students can register themselves by filling personal details such as name, date of birth, email-id and create a login user-id and password through their registered mobile number. Vinod Patil, director of board of examination and evaluation of MU said, “Students should submit undertaking for confirmation of admission in any one college. Colleges should provide provisional admission to students and confirm the same after submission of hard copy of the marksheet and other certificates.”

Principals of MU-affiliated degree colleges have been directed by the varsity to provide an online admission system to avoid the physical presence of students considering Covid-19 risks. Patil said, “Colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts where there may be difficulties in implementing an online system and following non-containment zones, may adopt offline system strictly following Covid-19 norms and precautionary measures.”