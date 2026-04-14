Mumbai Adivasis To Hold Massive Mahagramsabha On April 15 At Sanjay Gandhi National Park Over Alleged Evictions | FPJ

Mumbai: Tribal residents from villages in Mumbai, Thane, and MiraBhayandar have announced an ‘Adivasi Mahagramsabha’ (Grand Village Assembly) on April 15 at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Chinchpada, Borivali, to raise concerns over reported plans to relocate villages within the park. Organised by the Adivasi Ekta Parishad, the assembly aims to highlight socio-economic issues faced by Adivasi communities living under the jurisdictions of the BMC, Thane Municipal Corporation, and MiraBhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Organisers have expressed concern over alleged eviction and resettlement measures, stating that some residents are being labelled as “encroachers” and risk displacement from lands they say they have inhabited for generations. The gathering also seeks to promote legal awareness and bring these concerns before judicial and policy-making authorities. As per a General Resolution (GR) dated March 20, cited by organisers, the government has proposed relocating residents of certain villages in the eco-sensitive zone of the national park to Aarey Milk Colony.

Some residents fear this could disrupt their traditional livelihoods and way of life. Dinesh Habale, president of the Adivasi Hakk Sanvardhan Samiti, said residents were not given adequate opportunity to present concerns before the GR was issued. He noted that a government advertisement in October 2025 inviting suggestions and objections was published in English, and despite meetings with officials, their concerns were not addressed. A key focus of the Mahagramsabha will be awareness of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, which addresses historical injustices faced by Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers, granting rights related to residence, cultivation, and access to minor forest produce.

Villages in the park are inhabited by Warli, Kokna, Katkari, and other Scheduled Tribe groups. Habale added that the Act applies to forest areas within urban limits and raised concerns about a lack of clarity in its implementation. Officials from concerned departments were unavailable for comment at the time of publication. The event is expected to see participation from Adivasi padas (hamlets) and Gram Sabhas across Mumbai, Thane, and Mira-Bhayandar.

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