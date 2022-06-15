e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Actor Karanvir Bohra booked for cheating woman of Rs 1.99 crore

The woman claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly and threatened to shoot her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Actor Karanvir Bohra | File

A case has been registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest.

The woman has claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 crore was returned.

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly and threatened to shoot her.

Police have started an investigation and will soon record their statements, the Oshiwara Police said.

article-image

