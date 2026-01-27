Mumbai: Actor Kamaal R Khan Files For Bail At Andheri Court; Lawyer Claims Arrest Was Unjustified

File Picture

Mumbai: A bail petition has been filed in the Andheri court on behalf of actor Kamaal R. Khan, who was arrested in connection with the Oshiwara firing case that occurred on January 18, 2026 according to IANS. Khan was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident. Appearing before the court, Khan’s Lawyer, advocate Sana Raees Khan, strongly contested the grounds of the arrest, arguing that the action taken by the police was unjustified and baseless.

Details of the case:

On the 18th of January 2026, two bullets were fired and recovered in the Nalanda society in Oshiwara. One bullet was discovered on the second floor of the building, while the second bullet was found on the fourth floor. Upon further investigation, the police discovered that one of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while a model resides in the other one.

At first, cops were unable to trace the source of the firing since no clear leads were found in CCTV footage from the area. However, with the help of a forensic team, police later figured out that the bullets may have been fired from KRK’s bungalow, which was close by. A team of police personnel from the Oshiwara police station, along with multiple crime branch teams, was involved in the investigation.

Following this, KRK was brought to the Oshiwara police station, where he was kept in police custody. According to police officials, the actor admitted in his statement that he had fired the shots using his licensed firearm. The weapon has since been seized, and further legal formalities are underway. The actor was formally arrested the next morning.

Commissioner of Police, Zone 9, confirmed that Kamal Khan has been arrested in the Oshiwara firing case. He stated, “The police have arrested Kamal Khan in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. How and why he was involved is part of the investigation. We are questioning him.”

In his statement, KRK claimed that he was cleaning his licensed gun and fired the shots in order to check it. He assumed the bullets would end up in the nearby mangrove area, but due to strong wind, the bullets allegedly travelled further and landed in the residential building.

