Mumbai Activists To Release Cockroaches Near Potholes In Unique Protest Against Poor Road Maintenance And Alleged Corruption | Sourced

Mumbai: In an unconventional protest against the persistent problem of potholes, poor road maintenance and alleged corrupt practices in road works, citizens and civic activists will stage a symbolic protest on Thursday, by use the cockroach as a symbol of filth, neglect and release of a few live cockroaches near/into existing potholes. The protest called by Watchdog Foundation will be held on Sahar Road, Near Sahar Road Metro 3 station at 12.30 pm.

Protest To Be Held Near Sahar Road Metro Station

The protest is to highlight that despite extensive work of road cement concretisation across the city, which is aimed at addressing potholes ridden roads, the number of potholes have not reduced. Since June 10, the BMC has received 10,106 pothole complaints, of which 760 are from this month and 40 complaints were logged on Wednesday.

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Apart from the potholes, there are several incomplete road works, which the officials claim have been made motorable before monsoon, however, the on ground situation differs. At several locations, at contractors have left half-done concretised roads uneven, adding inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists as well. The BMC will resume it's road concretisation work post monsoon.

"Mumbai’s potholes have become so permanent that even cockroaches seem to have a better chance of finding a home than Mumbai’s citizens have of finding a safe road. Our symbolic protest is meant to use humour to expose a very serious failure of governance. Despite repeated complaints and crores being spent on road repairs, potholes continue to endanger motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. By bringing cockroaches to the potholes, we want to ask the authorities a simple question. How long will citizens be expected to live with roads that are unfit for safe travel? We demand durable, scientific and accountable road repairs, not temporary patchwork," Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation said.

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