Maharashtra To Provide Government Jobs To Families Of Those Who Died During Maratha Reservation Agitation

Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant | Sourced

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to one eligible family member of each person who lost their life during the agitation for Maratha reservation, Minister Uday Samant announced on Wednesday.

Government Says Sacrifices Of Agitators Will Not Be Forgotten

Samant said the government would not forget the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives during the agitation. He said the compassionate appointment initiative reflected the Mahayuti government's commitment to supporting the affected families and providing them with livelihood security.

“A member of the family of those who lost their lives in the Maratha agitation will be given a job on compassionate grounds,” Samant said.

Decision Aims To Provide Financial Stability To Families

He added that the decision would provide direct assistance to families who had suffered the loss of their members during the agitation and ensure greater financial stability.

The minister said the government was committed to fulfilling its responsibility towards families affected by the Maratha reservation agitation. He maintained that the decision demonstrated the government's continued support for the Maratha community and its commitment to the welfare of families of the deceased agitators.

The announcement comes amid renewed discussions over the Maratha reservation issue in Maharashtra.

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