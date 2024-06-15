Mumbai: Activists Allege Model Code Of Conduct Violation By BMC In Powai’s Jai Bhim Nagar Demolition |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s anti encroachment drive in Powai’s Jai Bhim Nagar has been accused of violating the Election Commission of India’s model code of conduct. Activists have alleged that the BMC had demolished makeshift settlements and evicted the residents before the MCC was lifted thereby violating the election commission’s compendium of instructions on MCC.

On June 6, around 600 makeshift settlements were demolished by the BMC in the Jai Bhim Nagar slum located near the Hiranandani Estate in Powai. According to the BMC, two notices for demolition and eviction were served to the hutments but the residents claimed that they did not receive any notice and were assaulted by the police and bouncers of a builder firm during the anti encroachment drive. During the demolition, the residents had allegedly pelted stones hurting 20 government officials, for which 200 people had been booked by the police.

As the evicted residents of Jai Bhim Nagar continue to live on footpaths outside the demolished land, activists have also alleged violation of ECI’s model code of conduct by the BMC. According to the activists, the BMC has violated ECI’s guidelines as the model code of conduct has not been lifted from Maharashtra for the reason of Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. ECI’s compendium on instructions on MCC states that “any demolition/eviction drives shall be temporarily suspended and shall not be carried out by any Government/civic agencies till the completion of the General Elections.”

Sanjana from the Jan Haq Sangharsh Samiti said, “The biennial election to Maharashtra Legislative Council from graduate and teachers constituencies is to happen on 26th June and the ECI says that the model code of conduct will continue to be in force till then. The ECI in the model code of conduct has stated unequivocally that in the interest of free and fair elections all demolition drives should be suspended. Further the processes to be followed for demolition as per the slum act have also not been followed.”

Following the demolition, various social organisations had reached Jai Bhim Nagar to assist the evicted residents and alleged that the BMC has violated the government resolution from June 2021 which restricts demolition of unauthorised constructions in the state during monsoon from June 1 to September 30 on humanitarian grounds. Activists have alleged that BMC has violated the GR on multiple occasions as it had also demolished settlements in Malvani’s Ambuj Nagar in July last year.