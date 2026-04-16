Mumbai: Activist Flags OC Plantation Areas ‘Converted’ Into Parking In Eastern Suburbs Real Estate Projects

Alleged conversion of designated plantation areas into parking spaces raises concerns over compliance in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: A designated plantation area shown in the Occupation Certificate (OC) in a real estate project has allegedly been converted into a car parking space soon after approvals were granted, raising questions over post-approval compliance and monitoring.

Allegations of violations

According to Chembur-based activist Rishi Marwah, the OC clearly demarcates a plantation zone forming part of the Recreational Ground (RG), which is required to remain open and cannot be repurposed.

“If the space was meant for parking, it would not have been approved as a plantation area in the OC in the first place,” he said, alleging that several real estate projects in eastern suburbs have done the violations.

Concerns over approval loopholes

Marwah alleged that the apparent conversion points to a larger loophole in the approval system. “Developers could show plantation areas to secure clearances and later convert them into usable spaces like parking, while shifting the plantation elsewhere,” he said, adding that such practices could be replicated across projects if unchecked.

Call for regulatory action

Calling for regulatory intervention, Marwah urged authorities to issue a circular prohibiting any alteration or relocation of designated green spaces after the OC is granted.

He also recommended monthly inspections by the building proposal department, with geo-tagged photographic records to ensure transparency and accountability.

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Demand for detailed report

Further, Marwah demanded that the said department be directed to submit a detailed report within 21 days on similar irregularities across the eastern suburbs.

He also sought a status report on sites where Miyawaki plantations were undertaken but later removed, including details on the current use and condition of such spaces.

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