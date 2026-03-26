Mumbai Activates Bhoiwada Detention Centre; 10–15 Bangladeshi Nationals Lodged Amid Ongoing Drive | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A long-discussed detention centre in the city has finally become operational, according to sources in the Maharashtra Home Department. The facility, located in the Bhoiwada area, has been activated to house foreign nationals found residing illegally in the city.

Sources said the centre has a capacity to accommodate around 150 individuals. Notably, separate arrangements have been made for women and children to ensure access to basic amenities. The facility reportedly became functional from March 20, and detainees have already started being housed there.

At present, around 10 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals, including some women, have been lodged in the centre. These individuals were apprehended during police action against illegal stay in Mumbai.

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In recent months, the Mumbai Police have intensified their crackdown on foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the city. During the 2025–26 period alone, more than 2,500 Bangladeshi nationals have been detained.

With the rising number of such cases, the need for a dedicated detention facility had been felt for a long time. Officials believe that the new centre will streamline the process by enabling authorities to house detainees at a single location and facilitate further legal procedures in an organized manner.

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