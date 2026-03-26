Rumours Of Fuel Shortage Trigger Panic Buying, Long Queues Across Navi Mumbai | Representational Image - ANI

Navi Mumbai: Rumours of a possible lockdown and petrol shortage sparked panic buying, leading to long queues at petrol pumps across Navi Mumbai late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The situation was particularly intense in Vashi and Kharghar, where hundreds of vehicles lined up to refuel amid fears of supply disruption.

The panic was triggered by unverified messages on social media linking a potential fuel shortage to escalating global tensions. As the rumours spread rapidly, motorists rushed to fuel stations to fill their tanks, resulting in overcrowding, long waiting hours and traffic congestion in several areas.

Many petrol pumps witnessed an unusual surge in demand from Wednesday night, creating long queues to the main roads which lead to traffic jams as well.

“I had to wait for nearly 45 minutes to get petrol,” said a Kharghar resident. Another Nerul resident said, "There was a lot of panic and confusion about a lockdown being announced due to shortage of petrol and diesel. I got many calls and messages from family members to inform the same but I could not find any official announcement in news."

Amid the growing concern, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Maharashtra issued a clarification on social media, stating that there is adequate stock of petrol and diesel in the state and that supply remains normal. The CMO urged citizens not to believe in rumours and to avoid panic-driven actions.

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Major public sector oil companies also stepped in to reassure the public. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) categorically stated that reports of fuel shortage are completely false, adding that sufficient fuel is available across the country and that supply operations are running smoothly. The company emphasised that uninterrupted supply is being maintained at all locations and appealed to people not to engage in unnecessary purchases.

Similarly, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) confirmed that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country.

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