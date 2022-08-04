Mumbai: ACPs booked by ACB in graft cases reinstated by state govt in police dept

Representative Image

The state government has given orders for reinstatement of two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) who were allegedly involved in corruption related cases probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).



In October last year, ACP Sujata Patil, was arrested by the ACB. The ACB had claimed that ACP Patil had allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe from a man to get his complaint registered.



As per the complaint, Patil, then posted at Meghwadi division, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for lodging a report at Jogeshwari police station, which comes under her jurisdiction. The police station had refused to lodge the report and hence he had approached Patil. The complainant did not want to pay the amount allegedly demanded and had therefore approached the ACB. The ACB laid a trap in which she was allegedly caught accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant. Patil through her legal representative had claimed before the court later that she had been falsely implicated in the case.



In July last year, Mumbai Unit of ACB had arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Rajendra Pal and a police constable for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 2 crore from a person and accepting first installment of Rs 10 lakh for not investigating him in connection with a case registered by the Selu Police Station in Parbhani.



According to the state government officials, a committee under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (home department) had recommended reinstatement of Sujata Patil and Rajendra Pal to the Competent Authority. The Competent Authority had approved the said recommendations following which their reinstatement orders have been issued.