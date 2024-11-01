 Mumbai: ACP Jyotsna Rasam Awarded MHA Medal For 2021 Sakinaka Rape Case Investigation
ACP Rasam led the investigation into the 2021 Sakinaka rape case, a horrific incident that took place on Khairani Road, wherein a 32-year-old woman was brutally sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, following which she had succumbed at Rajawadi Hospital.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jyotsna Rasam from the Pydhonie division of Mumbai police |

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jyotsna Rasam from the Pydhonie division of Mumbai police has received the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak 2024.

ACP Rasam led the investigation into the 2021 Sakinaka rape case, a horrific incident that took place on Khairani Road, wherein a 32-year-old woman was brutally sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, following which she had succumbed at Rajawadi Hospital. ACP Rasam’s thorough investigation led to the conviction of the accused, who was sentenced to death by the court.

She is one of the 11 Maharashtra Police officers to receive the medal. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the award for 463 police personnel from various states and central organisations.

According to an official statement, the awards are given for exceptional service in special operations, investigations, and forensic science. Instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the award is announced annually on October 31, coinciding with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. This initiative aims to encourage a spirit of service among officers.

ACP Rasam, known as a dynamic and dedicated officer, has solved numerous high-profile cases. Born in Mumbai, she grew up in the Gandhinagar area of Bandra and completed her education at New English School and Chetana College.

ACP Rasam said, “This award is not only for me but also for my team. I am glad that my hard work and investigation led to a conviction in the Sakinaka rape case, with the court finding the accused guilty and sentencing him to death. 

